Veloxint, a maker of nanocrystalline metal alloys, will move to Touchstone Research Laboratory Ltd in Triadelphia, West Virginia, according to Governor Jim Justice.

The company is looking to add 200-300 additional positions at its new facility over the next four years.

Research engineers, laboratory technicians, metallurgists, and machinists will all be needed.

Gov. Justice said: “This announcement is a blessing. I couldn’t be more proud, All West Virginians should be so appreciative of Veloxint and all the goodness upon goodness their move to the Northern Panhandle will bring us.”

Veloxint will be able to commercialize its high-tech metal alloys for use in the chemical, solar, and aerospace industries as a result of this step.

Veloxint will be housed at the Millennium Centre, a world-class technological campus developed by the West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED), the Regional Economic Development Partnership, and Touchstone Research Laboratory in collaboration. It spans 22 acres in Wheeling, along Interstate 70.

Brian Joseph, CEO of Veloxint and Touchstone said: “Touchstone has had a great deal of success developing and commercializing businesses in West Virginia, and we are excited to have the support of the West Virginia Economic Development Authority and Department of Economic Development,”

WVDED has also provided training funds to educate Touchstone personnel to install, operate, and repair the highly sophisticated and one-of-a-kind technical equipment being brought to the Millennium Centre.

Veloxint’s technology is based on scientific discoveries in the theory and manufacture of next-generation nanocrystalline metal alloys, and it is licensed by MIT.

These novel alloys are designed to be thermodynamically stable at high temperatures and in corrosive environments and can be two to five times stronger than standard alloys created from the same input metals.

The business will endure researching the technology and will begin manufacturing tungsten, chrome, copper, and iron alloys for the manufacture of jet engines, cutting tools, machine metals, next-generation rocket engines, and many other high-tech applications.

