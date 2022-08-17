Two firms in the Wayne County area of Michigan are spending more than $8 million to expand their operations.

The companies are Vandor Corp and Dot Transportation Inc and the move will create more than 70 jobs.

Vandor – which makes funeral products – is looking to add a new product line to one of its Reel Options division’s sites in Richmond, as well as around 18,000 sq ft to its Vandor Funeral Products factory.

The business plans to invest $2.8 million in both products and generate 28 full-time employees over the next three years.

The Wayne County Economic Development Corporation has given a $38,000 Economic Development Income Tax grant for the improvements, which must still be approved by the Wayne County Commissioners.

The city of Richmond has approved additional tax abatements.

Mayor Dave Snow said: “Vandor offers a solid history of positive impact and gainful employment in Richmond.”

Plastic reels and spools are manufactured by Reel Options for a range of sectors, including wire and cable, cordage, and fiber optics.

Vandor Funeral Products has encompassed subsidiaries that make caskets and cremation products.

Dot Transportation will spend $5.5 million

Dot Transportation, which is located in Illinois, has announced a $5.5 million investment to expand office space and make other renovations at its Cambridge City headquarters within the Indiana Gateway Industrial Park.

The project is working alongside the company’s Earn to Learn semi-truck driver training program.

Dot Transportation, a subsidiary of Dot Foods, says the project would transform old office space into a truck driver lounge, as well as improve the parking lot and gate station.

The firm plans to generate 43 full-time semi-truck driver positions by 2025 through the Earn to Learn program, which pays tuition for non-CDL Class A applicants to attend school to earn their license, followed by a 10-week training program.

EDC President Valerie Shaffer said: “Dot Transportation, Inc. has been dedicated to finding ways to increase the number of semi-truck drivers for the company in a time where a national shortage of drivers is at an all-time high.”

Shaffer said: “We’ve seen their efforts pay off and that’s great news for Cambridge City and our county. It’s exciting to see this company continue to grow in Wayne County.”

The expansion is set to be complete by March 2023.

The company is set to receive an $86,000 EDIT grant, which also requires approval from the Wayne County Commissioners.

Source: InsideIndianaBusiness

