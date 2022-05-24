US workers say say they would leave their jobs if forced back to the office as they reveal they’re still worried about job security despite the strong market.

Because of the altering power dynamics between employers and employees, firms have increased their compensation packages and other benefits.

A survey by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) shows that two-thirds of the US workforce would consider changing jobs if they were mandated to return to the office full-time.

ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said: “Workers have experienced a tremendous amount of upheaval. The changes are both seismic and persistent.”

That is only one result of a new working environment that is prepared for further change as a result of the imminent risk of a recession and slower development for businesses, both of which are linked to the fight against inflation.

Despite the fact that the economy has added over two million jobs this year, near-40-year high inflation is restricting the number of money employees bring home and threatening the economy’s full recovery from the Covid-19 disaster.

He added: “The real thing to focus on today is inflation. What inflation does is it erodes the value of that paycheck. … People are getting more take-home pay; it’s just not going as far as it used to.”

Employees in the US were expected to get an average 3.4 percent rise in 2022, exceeding hikes in both 2020 and 2021.

While inflation was one of the reasons given, 74 percent of firms stated a tight labor market.

He continued: “To keep workers happy in an inflationary environment, organizations must also focus on boosting worker flexibility and security.”

It is reported that just 20 percent of workers felt that their job was secure, which places more significance on how companies are approaching bringing back workers to offices.

Source: CNBC

