The US Navy has announced it is providing a $25,000 signing bonus to recruits who are ready to go out to boot camp before the summer.

The incentive is available to anyone who enlists Active Duty and is willing to begin boot camp between April and June of this year.

The announcement on Thursday, April 7, stated that the enlistment rewards might reach $50,000.

The bonus will be combined with additional recruitment incentives aimed at certain specialties.

A statement said: “The Navy is now the only U.S. military branch giving as high of an enlistment incentive for any new enlistee.”

Navy recruits who have recently joined up but aren’t scheduled to sail out until July to September might choose to move out their departure date and cash in as well.

While the pandemic made it more difficult for military services to recruit new soldiers, the Army, Navy, and Air Force all managed to increase the number of troops in their ranks in 2020 compared to the previous year.

The Navy is following the Army in providing big financial incentives to attract new members.

Its offer comes just days after the Navy stated in its most recent budget request to Congress that it anticipates a reduction in active-duty troops over the next five years.

The Navy expects to have 340,900 sailors by fiscal 2026, down from slightly under 347,000 now.

Source: Military.com

