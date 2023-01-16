A judge has ruled fired Twitter workers suing over losing their jobs have to pursue their complaints in individual cases rather than a class-action suit.

Hundreds of employees who were let go after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant in October have already lodged arbitration claims.

However, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled Friday that five workers who sued in early November are obliged by their contracts to undergo arbitration.

This means the cases will be carried out in such a way that private judges settle disputes in closed-door hearings.

US District Judge James Donato said he’ll decide later ways to handle complaints from workers who choose not to participate in the arbitration agreement.

An attorney who said she’s filed 500 such cases on behalf of workers noted the process could be expensive for Twitter.

However, she accuses the company of underpaying employees on severance.

Lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan said: “Insisting that workers file claims one by one has backfired for many companies our firm has taken on.

“These companies think they can make employees just go away and not assert their rights by using arbitration clauses, but we have made them sorry about what they wished for.”

Source: Bloomberg

