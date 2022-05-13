The number of job postings that demand individuals to have a Covid-19 vaccine appears to be decreasing.

Only around 6.7 percent of US job postings said that candidates must be vaccinated, as of April 29, 2022.

Since March 12, when it reached a pandemic-era high of 7.1 percent, the percentage has gradually declined.

READ MORE: ARIZONA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HITS RECORD LOW OF 3.3 PERCENT

AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed said: “I believe the downward trend is indicative of whether employers think advertising required vaccination will help them attract the workers they want.”

Nearly 76 percent of Americans aged 18 and above are completely vaccinated.

In August, when the delta variety was fueling a fresh wave of viral outbreaks, employers began including vaccination requirements in job postings.

Despite the recent reduction, the tendency intensified in the fall and winter of last year and remains significant.

New daily virus cases have dropped considerably since mid-January when daily infections peaked at an all-time high due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Average nationwide cases have more than doubled since March, while they are still nowhere near the winter peak levels.

Businesses have also reported difficulty filling available positions in the present market, which advantages job searchers.

Openings reached an all-time high in March, while workers have been departing at record levels, drawn by greater pay and prospects elsewhere.

However, there’s significant variation in the vaccine requirement when compared state by state.

Source: CNBC

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook