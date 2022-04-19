A severe shortage of casino employees in the United States has led to operators starting a massive hiring spree across the country.

Competition for new employees is fierce, especially in casinos that are still trying to recover from the Covid restrictions that kept patrons away and forced significant staff cuts during the pandemic.

The gambling industry is not alone in its struggle to find new employees; tourism operators, restaurants, and hotels are also facing labor shortages.

The American Gaming Association’s senior vice president Casey Clark said a survey on labor shortage in the US showed lack of staff is a major issue across the US.

He said “competition for talent” is becoming a “huge impediment” that is impeding operator development.

The ever-expanding gaming industry, combined with rising customer demand, exacerbates the problem.

Operators are being forced to seek out novel solutions.

Some are considering using virtual reality goggles at job fairs to give applicants a better idea of what to expect behind the tables.

This is the case of MGM Resorts International which has already made use of this strategy to recruit new applicants.

Casinos in Atlantic City are also considering working together with government agencies in the state to fund new transit solutions such as shuttle buses for potential casino employees from other states or farther-out locations.

Hard Rock Casino’s president Joe Lupo who also leads New Jersey’s Casino Association estimated 2,000 casino job openings available in the city at the moment. The workforce in the city has gone down to 22,000 today, 49,000 almost two decades ago.

Data from a development representative in Clark County alone indicates that over 40,000 available jobs have remained unfilled since the official reopening of casino doors to patrons.

Caesars Entertainment alone was eager to hire 500 people during a job fair in February.

Las Vegas is also hosting a job fair there were roughly 6,000 attendees are expected to show up and look into the 13,000 jobs offered by 105 casinos and other employees.

Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino also accepted its constant need for new staff, while citing that its hourly wage has gone up from $14 an hour in 2021 to $17 at the moment in some departments, as a way of stimulating new employees to come and join them.

The casino launched an in-house training program for those interested in becoming casino dealers. In March, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina was looking for 900 additional workers for its two locations, with the possibility of recruiting workers from other countries and providing dormitory housing.

Racetrack casinos in West Virginia are also dealing with a serious shortage of workers that is stopping them from operating at full speed for a third consecutive year.

Casino jobs are available for everyone, whether first-time job seekers with zero knowledge in the field, individuals looking to switch careers, retirees looking to go back to work, or individuals who have recently moved into the area and are in need of a new job.



