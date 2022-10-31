UPS Supply Chain Solutions plans for an expansion in Kentucky which will create 435 new jobs.

The project will see two facilities open in Jefferson and Bullitt counties, which will improve the supply chain in the healthcare industry.

READ MORE: $260 MILLION BOSCH EXPANSION IN SOUTH CAROLINA WILL CREATE 350 NEW JOBS

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said: “Just as important as the economic impact of these announcements is the quality of jobs being created for Kentuckians and their families.”

In a statement, he added the jobs will be well-paid.

The firm intends to build a 1 million-square-foot factory near Louisville, providing 315 high-wage positions.

READ MORE: NEW BALANCE WILL CREATE 150 NEW JOBS IN TENNESSEE

The 1 million-square-foot plant in Bullitt County is expected to create 120 quality jobs.

The exact locations are yet to be determined.

With over 25,000 workers working in air, ground, and supply chain operations, UPS is the largest employer in Metro Louisville.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

UPS also maintains 21 Supply Chain Solutions warehouses in the region, with over 8 million square feet of space devoted to warehousing and distribution for customers.

The company’s operations in Kentucky have a major economic impact, with 62,000 direct and indirect jobs produced and an annual payroll of $2.5 billion.

Source: News and Tribune

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.