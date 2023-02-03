Rail drivers have announced another strike which would severely affect passengers, as many areas would see no services for a whole day.

Aslef and the Rail, Maritime, and Transport union (RMT) members will join the walkout today (Friday, February 3).

Operators said trains that are running are expected to start later and stop earlier than normal, between 7.30 am and 6.30 pm.

Services on Saturday morning will also likely be interrupted.

UK rail workers have been holding strikes for a long time over pay and conditions.

They rejected an eight percent pay hike offer that would boost their average wages from about £60,000 to nearly £65,000 over two years.

Aslef’s assistant general secretary, Simon Weller, said the dispute was going “backwards” due to the lack of progress in months of negotiations.

He said: “I don’t know whether to point the finger of blame at the ineptitude of the Department for Transport or the Rail Delivery Group.

“We would struggle to recommend a deal of a four percent pay rise for last year and four percent this year if there were no conditions attached, but we are being asked to give up collective bargaining and effectively agree to a no-strike deal.

“Obviously it was going to be rejected – it was designed to fail.”

This will be the second strike by train drivers this week, following the massive day of walkouts on Wednesday, February 1.

Teachers, university staffers, civil servants, bus drivers, and security guards were among those who walked out.

In a separate dispute over salary, some 1,900 Unite members working as Abellio bus drivers in London will finish a three-day strike on Friday.

Meanwhile, the current train strike would seriously disrupt railway services between Scotland and England.

Source: Sky News

