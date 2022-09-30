A British IT and management consulting firm has chosen Columbus as the location for its first Midwest office and says Central Ohio’s tech talent pool as a major factor.

BJSS Inc. intends to begin recruiting in the coming months for a total of 50 full and part-time positions.

The company will now start looking for office space while its staff continues to work remotely.

According to a press release, the employee will then transition to a hybrid home-and-office workplace.

The firm is headquartered in Leeds, England, and has offices in New York City and Houston, as well as Australia and the European Union.

BJSS Chairman Glynn Robinson said: “The Columbus region rose to the top of the list as a strategic tech hub to evaluate.”

“We found the market to be welcoming and the right environment for us to grow our business.”

BJSS provides strategic consulting and code and system development in areas such as digital transformation, data analytics, cybersecurity, and product innovation.

Energy, financial services, healthcare, retail, and government are among the industries served.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved an eight-year, two percent Jobs Creation Tax Credit on Monday, saving the company an estimated $945,000 over the course of the agreement.

According to the state Department of Development, New York, Texas, and Illinois were also vying for the position.

Over the last decade, companies based in the United Kingdom have created over 2,900 jobs in Central Ohio.

According to the economic development organization One Columbus, this has also invested approximately $17 million in facilities and equipment.

Tech companies from larger global hubs have also established offices in Columbus, such as Upstart, a publicly traded fintech founded in Silicon Valley.

Other companies with Short North offices include Boston cybersecurity startup Immuta Inc. and publicly traded Veeva Systems Inc.

Battleface Inc., a digital travel insurer based in the United Kingdom, has relocated to Columbus. early in 2021

Veeam Software Holdings Inc., formerly based in Switzerland, has its largest U.S. office in the Polaris region but has not yet decided on a new headquarters city.

Source: Columbusinno

