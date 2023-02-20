Railway engineering workers will hold a series of 48-hour strikes next month after rejecting the latest pay offer.

Workers at infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty overwhelmingly rejected the company’s offer of a 5.5 percent pay increase, which means more walkouts are on the way.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will go on strike on the 3-5 March, 10-12 March, and 17-19 March, with each walkout beginning at 10pm on Friday and ending at 10am on Sunday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “These highly skilled workers have had enough of not being offered a decent wage rise”, said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch in a statement on Saturday.

“The cost of living crisis has affected all workers and our members are not prepared to pay the price while the company enjoys huge revenues.”

“Balfour Beatty is a highly profitable company and they need to use some of their excess wealth to reward their workers properly.”

The union said it had received “no new offers” from companies involved in the rail dispute after its latest rejection of the terms offered as they “did not fulfil the demands of members on wages, job security, or working conditions.”

Source: Sky News

