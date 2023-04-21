Cosmetics giant Lush has raised salaries for its UK-based workers in line with this month’s Real Living Wage findings.

The Living Wage Foundation established the new wage, which is based on the true cost of living.

Workers over the age of 18 in the United Kingdom will now be paid a minimum of £10.90 per hour, with London residents earning £11.95 as part of the London Living Wage.

The National Living Wage is currently set at £10.18 per hour for those under the age of 23 and £10.42 per hour for those over the age of 23, with no increase for London weighting.

A sales assistant said: “I have worked for Lush and earned the real living wage for almost six years, since the age of 16.

“The extra money has enabled me to do things that others my age have struggled to do, such as buy a car and move out of my parents’ house.”

“Earning the real living wage has also allowed me to go to university and live comfortably while training to be a paramedic.

“It’s vital that people are paid in line with the cost of living so that they can live comfortably without worries.”

As the cost-of-living issue worsens, Lush finance director Kim Coles emphasised the growing significance of paying staff the Living Wage.

She said: “Lush staff making and selling our products are crucial to our success and we continue to commit to the rate to ensure that, as the cost of living continues to rise, we can be confident that our rates of pay are fair and that our staff can afford what they need to thrive, not just to survive,”

Following ten years of paying the Real Living Wage to employees in the UK, Lush was named a “Industry Trailblazer” at the Living Wage Foundation Champion Awards 2022.

The award is intended to acknowledge Lush’s efforts to go above and beyond simply paying its employees the Real Living Wage.

Source: Retail Gazette

