The UK government has launched a recruitment campaign to fill 160,000 positions in the care sector.

The Times reports the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) is looking into ways to make it simpler for workers from nations like India and the Philippines to work in the UK’s social care sector.

The government fears problems in the winter and initial ideas might see the UK develop an internet portal to match understaffed care homes with foreign candidates.

READ MORE:

In order to fill thousands of nursing positions, NHS executives may be dispatched to the Philippines and India by Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

To guarantee that foreign workers can enter the UK more quickly, the secretary of state for health and social care also has plans to make it simpler to certify degrees gained abroad.

A DHSC spokesperson said the department’s international recruitment taskforce is “considering innovative ways to boost staffing numbers within health and social care.”

READ MORE: RARE JOB OPPORTUNITY ARISES FOR HIGH-LEVEL ROLE IN UK GOVERNMENT

“As part of this, we will work with the sector and recruitment experts to examine how to recruit staff from overseas more effectively into adult social care.”

According to City AM, the government is considering a number of options to increase overseas hiring with the goal of reducing red tape so that hiring of foreign workers can happen more quickly.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Any proposal would not include hiring workers from nations on the World Health Organization’s workforce support and safeguard list that are already facing a labor shortage of their own.

The recruitment would instead focus on countries such as India, Malaysia, and the Philippines which the WHO determines to have sufficient labor.

The plans come after Brexit cut off a key source of workers to the UK’s labor market that saw the UK government lower the requirements for care workers to obtain visas.

Source: Cityam

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.