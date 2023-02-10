UK Firefighters have postponed their latest strikes after receiving an increased pay offer after lengthy negotiations with the government.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it had been offered a seven percent pay increase retroactive to July 2022, followed by a five percent raise beginning this July.

The offer follows a massive vote in favour of industrial action, the union had threatened strikes if a previous five percent pay offer was not increased.

READ MORE: FIVE PERCENT PAY RISE FOR DELTA AIR LINES GROUND STAFF AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

The union’s executive decided to put the new offer to a vote of its members, and the announcement of strike dates has been postponed pending the outcome.

The FBU said it will hold an “honest and sober” discussion of the offer, as given the rate of inflation, it still amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “This offer is a testament to the power of collective action through the Fire Brigades Union.

READ MORE: ZOOM WILL CUT 1,300 JOBS AS CEO TAKES 98 PERCENT PAY REDUCTION

“Last year we were offered an insulting two percent. The employers have now revised their position.

“We have achieved this increase because of the massive vote in favour of strike action by firefighters and control staff across the country, which made clear the strength of feeling among firefighters about cuts to their wages.

“Since 2010, the average firefighter has lost at least 12 percent of the value of their pay.

READ MORE: ROYAL MAIL LEGAL CHALLENGE HALTS STRIKE ACTION AS ROW OVER PAY AND CONDITIONS CONTINUES

“We will now ballot our members.

“Frontline firefighters and control room staff will make the decision on whether this pay offer is considered a real improvement. Our internal discussions will be honest and sober.

“While the offer is improved from last year, it still amounts to a real-term pay cut.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“Meanwhile, plans to announce a series of strike dates and industrial action will be postponed, pending the outcome of the ballot.”

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook