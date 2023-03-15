Amazon workers in Coventry distribution centre are on strike again, marking the halfway point of a historic week-long strike.

More than 500 GMB Union members at Amazon Coventry are now on strike after walking out in protest after being offered a 50p per hour pay increase.

Today’s event includes music, big screens, and speakers including GMB General Secretary Gary Smith, begins at 17:30 at Lyons Park.

GMB Union supposes the industrial action to cost Amazon more than £2 million.

GMB senior organiser, Amanda Gearing said: “We’ve had amazing support from members of the public and working people around the world for this strike, they’ve donated thousands of pounds towards the strike fund.

“Workers at Amazon Coventry have been joining GMB in droves, with more than 500 now involved in the strike.

“This rally is an opportunity for people to stand shoulder to shoulder with Amazon workers taking on one of the globe’s wealthiest companies.

“It’s sickening that Amazon workers in Coventry will earn just 8 pence above the NMW in April 2023.

“Amazon bosses can stop this industrial action by doing the right thing and negotiating a proper pay rise with workers.”

Source: Retail Gazette

