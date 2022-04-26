Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has assured staff that no layoffs are planned until Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition deal gets finalized later this year.

Agrawal received questions regarding his future in the firm, the board of directors, and layoff plans.

But he did not provide many “clear answers” on what would happen if Musk took over the company.

It is reported that there is some uncertainty regarding what will happen after the deal closes.

During the early days of Musk’s hostile takeover offer, Twitter workers voiced concern that the billionaire entrepreneur would “inflict harm to the company’s culture” and make it more difficult for individuals to accomplish their jobs.

Agrawal allegedly alerted staff earlier this month that Musk would participate in a “ask me anything” (AMA) session.

The “unique” internal AMA was intended to “assuage worried staff” following “internal outcries” over Musk’s anticipated nomination to the social media company’s board of directors.

Things proceeded rapidly after Musk made his first offer on April 14, only days after becoming the social media company‘s largest individual shareholder.

He has committed to eliminate spambots and make Twitter a safe space for free expression.

