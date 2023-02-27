Elon Musk has reportedly fired another 200 Twitter employees, or 10 percent of its near 2,000 headcount.

Job cuts have been happening since Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform in October to cut costs.

The reductions began on the night of February 25, when some staffers reportedly found being logged out of their corporate email accounts and laptops.

The layoffs started after a week when the firm made it harder for its employees to chat with each other.

Sources say its internal messaging service, Slack, was made offline, stopping workers from messaging with their colleagues or searching for corporate data.

Several employees used the site to post farewell notes, while others tried to use encrypted chat platforms like Signal to figure out who else was still there.

Three sources told the New York Times the remaining workers had also lost access to a Google chat service associated with their work email accounts by Saturday night.

The layoffs impact product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability.

A source said its monetization infrastructure team, which handles the services through which Twitter gets generates money, has been reduced just eight staff from 30.

Some founders of several tech startups that Twitter has acquired over the years were also affected by the cuts.

Esther Crawford, who built Squad, a screen-sharing and video chat app, and recently led Twitter’s drive to charge users for verification check marks, is among those on the list.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, the founder of Ueno, which Twitter acquired in 2021, was also let go.

Sources said cutting those staff would be more expensive as their stock and bonuses are laid out.

Saturday’s job cuts were the biggest since Mr. Musk promised employees in late November at an internal meeting that there were no more plans for staff cuts.

The reductions followed a huge downsizing in early November, when Mr. Musk fired over half of Twitter’s workforce only a week after taking over the firm.

Since then, smaller layoffs and resignations have lowered Twitter’s workforce to roughly 2,000.

Source: The New York Times

