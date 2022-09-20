Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey will be grilled in the court battle with Elon Musk over the $44 billion takeover.

Dorsey left Twitter as CEO in November 2021 but stayed on the board until late May.

Musk’s team had already subpoenaed him for a variety of documents including all merger agreement documents and communications.

Musk’s legal team wanted data “reflecting, referring to, or relating to the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on Twitter’s business and operations.”

Musk tried to cancel the deal in July, citing allegations that the firm overstated the number of fraudulent and spam accounts on its platform.

Twitter promptly sued Musk for failing to accept the deal.

Before Musk’s decision to try to terminate the agreement, Dorsey spoke in favor of the prospect of his takeover.

Soon after the takeover was announced, Dorsey tweeted: “Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Musk’s team is expanding its case against Twitter with the deposition.

A judge determined earlier this month Musk might expand his claims based on a whistleblower disclosure made by former Twitter security head Peiter Zatko.

Zatko accused the firm of major security flaws that jeopardized its users, investors, and US national security.

Musk’s team publicly filed new counterclaims last week.

The team alleges Zato’s disclosure has “revealed that the misrepresentations regarding mDAU [monetizable daily active users] were only one component of a broader conspiracy among Twitter executives.

“Those were only one component of a broader conspiracy among Twitter executives to deceive the public, its investors, and the government about the dysfunction at the heart of the company.”

Twitter has said that Zatko’s accusations depict a “false narrative” of the company and that Musk’s complaints are “factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant.”

On October 17, the two parties will begin a five-day trial over the issue.

Source: CNN

