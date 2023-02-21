Twitter is facing numerous lawsuits over $14 million in unpaid bills.

The Wall Street Journal reports Elon Musk’s social media giant faces a number of suits from companies providing services like advertising, data analytics and content moderation.

One of the plaintiffs is Revcontent LLC, a digital advertising company that is claiming more than $3.5 million.

Another is Appen Limited, which is seeking more than $2.9 million for work done in data analytics and content moderation.

None of the suits has been held yet.

Van Conway, a restructuring expert who has helped distressed companies for almost 40 years, said: “What Elon Musk is doing is basically simulating a bankruptcy.

“He is taking a machete to his costs.”

Three of the U.S. lawsuits involve office space, including the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

The landlord of claims Twitter has not paid almost $6.8 million in rent payments for December and January.

Musk has just won a lawsuit where it was claimed false tweets about a takeover lost investors billions of dollars.

He now says Twitter is “trending to breakeven” after his takeover and drastic cost-cutting measures.

