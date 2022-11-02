Twitter staffers are reportedly working much longer shifts and even sleeping at work to meet new boss Elon Musk’s demands.

Employees are facing the looming threat of layoffs as the billionaire plans for a major revamp and managers have mandated 12-hour shifts seven days a week for some workers.

Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media site was completed on Thursday, October 27.

However, fears regarding redundancies at the firm have been circulating for some time.

It is unknown how many employees will be fired and when, and also which teams to be the most impacted.

Since Friday, October 28, employees have been assigned chores that some regard as a test by Musk’s team to evaluate who works hard.

It was previously reported that Musk’s squad handed some of Twitter’s engineers weekend coding tasks known as sprints.

Other duties include making significant changes to Twitter’s verification process.

Insider reported an internal mail was sent to employees working on tweaks to the company’s verification process.

The memo said: “The expectation is literally to work 24/7 to get this out.”

CNBC reported that staffers haven’t been notified if they’ll earn overtime pay, time off in lieu, or job security for performing the projects.

Employees fear that if they fail to finish their jobs by early November, their careers at Twitter may end.

Sources said Twitter’s managers have been instructed to conduct performance reviews and provide Musk’s team with lists of which staff should be retained.

The managers are also feeling the pressure, with several informing The New York Times they slept in Twitter’s office on Friday and Saturday nights.

Top officials at the firm were summoned to discussions with Musk and his team last week at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Two people who attended the sessions told The Times that they were asked to speak about their unit’s work

Some managers told the publication that they believed they were being evaluated.

The Washington Post reported that Musk’s team intends to cut around a quarter of Twitter’s workforce in the initial round of layoffs.

It cited a source familiar with conversations at Twitter’s headquarters last week.

Twitter did not react immediately to requests for comment on working hours, workers sleeping at their workplace, and layoffs.

Musk has dissolved Twitter’s board of directors, establishing his position as the firm’s sole director.

Source: Insider

