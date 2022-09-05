Twitter has requested all Elon Musk’s text message during the first six months of 2022 as the court battle over his $44 billion takeover continues.

The social media giant says the Tesla billionaire was not showing interest in sharing data prior to the trial.

Twitter filed the public proposed order in Delaware on Friday, September 2, along with a confidential request for penalties against Musk and his lawyers.

Twitter wants Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St.J. McCormick to require the world’s richest man to submit all of his text messages from January 1 to July 8.

For the same time period, the communications company also requests messages from Musk’s right-hand man Jared Birchall.

Birchall handles Musk’s family office and is said to have played a key role in arranging the funds for the Twitter acquisition.

Twitter’s lawyers say Musk and his attorneys were not acting in “good faith” when it came to releasing the texts.

These are part of pre-trial information exchanges related to its lawsuit trying to compel him to complete the $54.20-per-share agreement.

Twitter has called more than 100 banks, hedge funds, and people into the court battle with Musk in preparation for an October 17 trial in Wilmington, Delaware.

Musk’s attorneys denied any misconduct in connection with pre-trial information exchanges on Friday.

They claim Twitter initiated a campaign to conceal witnesses who had comprehensive information on the number of spam and bot accounts in its customer base.

The Tesla CEO has raised concerns about the accounts to imply that he was justifiable for pulling away from the agreement.

Alex Spiro, one of Musk’s lawyers, said: “As Twitter’s efforts to hide information and witnesses have unraveled, they are now trying to distract with this nonsense.”

The proposed order states Twitter also seeks McCormick to compel Musk to testify on his legal team’s responses to the platform’s questions about the deal.

Source: Bloomberg

