Twitter informed employees there are no plans for company-wide layoffs.

The news follows Elon Musk’s aim to slash nearly 75 percent of the 7,500 headcount.

It was reported that he told this to prospective investors as the deal’s deadline approaches.

The Washington Post report states that job losses are expected in the coming months, regardless of who owns the firm.

Twitter’s existing management expected to cut around $800 million from the company’s payroll by the end of next year.

This figure represents the departure of approximately a quarter of the workforce.

Twitter did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Human resources personnel at the social media giant notified employees that mass layoffs were not intended.

However, records revealed substantial preparations to sack employees.

It shows that infrastructure cost cuts were already in place before Musk tried to acquire the firm.

Musk tried to back out of the sale of Twitter in May, claiming that the firm undervalued the number of bot and spam accounts on the social media platform.

It has resulted in a slew of litigation between the two parties.

Musk switched direction earlier this month, saying he will proceed with the acquisition on the original conditions.

Source: CNBC

