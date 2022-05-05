Premier Truck Rental (PTR) has revealed plans to expand its headquarters near Fort Wayne International Airport.

By the end of 2025, the firm plans to invest roughly $5 million in warehouse and office space, creating up to 65 jobs.

As per PTR, the expansion will add a total of 24,000 square feet of space as well as additional infrastructure to accommodate the company’s growing vehicle fleet.

Construction companies, utilities, utility contractors, wind and solar contractors, and other businesses hire commercial vehicles and equipment from corporations all throughout the country.

PTR President Adriene Horn said: “Our family has been in the northeast Indiana area and the rental business for over 30 years. We love the community here and are excited to continue to plant more roots and grow our footprint here locally,”

“We’ve been fortunate to continue to experience a lot of growth, and this expansion will only leave more room to grow!”

PTR at present employs more than 110 workers in Fort Wayne.

The company says it is looking to add employees in various departments.

Construction on the expansion is expected to be complete by June 2023.

PTR has been offered up to $700,000 in conditional tax credits and training grants by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. The company will not be eligible to claim the incentives until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.

Northeast Indiana Works will provide further recruiting and training support, according to Greater Fort Wayne Inc, while the Fort Wayne City Council will consider additional incentives.

Source Wishtv.com

