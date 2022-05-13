Truck drivers who transport cargo for businesses using trucks they own or lease are being hugely impacted by the massive rises in fuel costs.

As inflation remains at the same peak level across the US, prices are increasing drastically, especially in places like grocery stores.

As a result, a simple drive to a supermarket is coming at a cost over the past couple of months.

This causes several drivers who are not an employee at a company to pay from their own pockets pocket to be able to drive.

Junior Cumbus, a driver from Georgia, said: “It used to cost $300 to fill it up when I first began out. It now costs $700.”

Cumbus travels around the country in his own truck, which he leases to transport cargo for other businesses.

Not only are truck drivers swiping their own credit cards at the pump, but their salary isn’t matching what they’re spending.

As a result, they become choosy and select companies that will pay the higher prices to match the growing cost of diesel fuel.

