Hotel chain Travelodge has started a recruitment drive to fill more than 400 positions.

The roles will be at the company’s head office in Oxfordshire and at some of its 580 hotels across the country.

Travelodge says it will hire managers, bar and cafe employees, housekeepers, receptionists, and members of its internal maintenance team, as well as in its finance and marketing departments.

It is also hoping to recruit more parents and is offering flexible work schedules around school runs, it hopes to recruit parents.

Hannah Thomson, Travelodge’s chief people officer, said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a career change.

“We are currently searching for 435 new colleagues to join our Travelodge family and we welcome everyone, from all walks of life.”

Source: Business Live

