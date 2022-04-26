Due to the pandemic, the Transfinder building in the heart of downtown Schenectady has been vacant for the last two years, with staff working remotely.

But now with the pandemic finally easing, the company has won permission to expand by knocking down an empty Subway shop next door.

On Wednesday, April 20, the Planning Commission approved plans to demolish the vacant two-story Subway sandwich shop at 438 State St. to make way for a five-story, 10,000-square-foot expansion to the Transfinder headquarters at 440 State St.

Transfinder is a national leader in student transportation management software and services with headquarters in Schenectady, New York.

Transfinder CEO Antonio Civitella said the company has continued to grow steadily despite the pandemic.

He said while keeping staff remote was an option, it was not something he desired.

Civitella said he wants to rehire 130 employees in the future and that the expansion will help create a new atmosphere that will foster a creative environment for employees.

The new building will be an extension of the current structure, which Civitella said he receives regular compliments about and lets visiting clients see activity along the State Street corridor, which paints the business and city in a good light.

Citvella said: “It’s very nice, it’s pleasing, to show that there’s activity along State Street. We’ve had people from all over the world and it’s beautiful.”

The project was one of a handful approved by the Planning Commission last week that would dramatically alter the look of the downtown area.

Transfinder is bucking a growing trend of embracing remote work by returning employees to central campus, and a growing number of workers say they would prefer to work remotely.

Meanwhile, the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority will weigh providing Transfinder with $150,000 to support the demolition cost of the structure at 438 State St.

Metroplex Chairman Ray Gillen said: “We’re happy to be involved with this project and are very proud of the whole Transfinder team. The employment base and the sales and revenue keep growing every year. It’s a real Schenectady success story.”

Source: The Daily Gazette

Image: Google

