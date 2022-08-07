So far this year, six Meta executives have left the company’s California headquarters, thanks to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s lax stance on remote work to their advantage.

The most popular destination for leaving Meta executives isLondon.

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, Alex Schultz, the CMO of Meta, and Nick Clegg, the president of global affairs, have all gone to England already or want to do so this year.

Clegg, a former head of the Liberal Democrat Party and deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom, answers directly to Zuckerberg and is in charge of all of Meta’s interactions with international governments.

The Financial Times said that he prefers to go to Asia and continental Europe from London because he wants to be closer to his parents.

Regulators in the US and Europe are bringing serious antitrust complaints against Meta.

While temporarily residing in the UK, where digital talent is up to three times less expensive than in San Francisco, Mosseri will assist in hiring Instagram employees, according to the Financial Times.

As shares of Meta have fallen more than 50 percent so far this year due to TikTok rivalry and decreasing development.

Zuckerberg has given managers the go-ahead to fire underperforming workers. However, the CEO of Meta still views remote work more favorably than the majority of other Big Tech executives.

The majority of employees at Meta have the option of entirely remote or hybrid schedules, and Zuckerberg himself spends a significant amount of time at his sizable Hawaiian home.

The senior executives of Meta are being lured away from the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters in more places than simply Hawaii and the UK.

Javier Olivan, who recently substituted Sheryl Sandberg as Meta’s chief operating officer, is ostensibly splitting his time between California and his native Spain.

Source: NYPost

