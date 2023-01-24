2022 finally saw the impact of the pandemic ease across Ireland.

Irish organisations have had tough times due to not having the option to run their business normally, which had a major impact on recruitment and available vacancies.

According to Eures, the Irish economy saw a big bounceback in 2022.

It said: “GDP and Modified Domestic Demand (MDD) grew by 12.5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, bringing GDP to over €421 billion.

“Gross national product (GNP) increased by 6.4 percent in 2021.”

The labour market also showed a quick recovery.

Eures said: “There has been a rapid rebound in the Irish labour market, with employment increasing above pre-pandemic levels, to stand at 2.5 million as of the end of 2021.

“CSO Labour Force Survey data estimated that 2.5 million people were in work at the end 2021, meaning there are more people in employment now than before the pandemic.

“At the end of 2021, the Covid-adjusted headline unemployment rate has fallen to below 7 per cent from a peak of around 32 per cent in May last year, and youth unemployment has fallen from a peak of around 70 per cent in May of last year back close to pre pandemic unemployment rate of around 10 per cent.”

That means there are plenty of jobs available in Ireland.

When it comes to job search, everything has moved online instead of searching in the local town. There are an abundance of websites that can help you find the right job.

There are numerous job sites, and hence it can be hard to decide where to begin, which is why we have carefully made a list of The Top 10 Irish Job Sites that will definitely help you find a local job in 2021 post-pandemic Ireland.

One thriving Irish job site is GrabJobs.

GrabJobs is an impressive, mobile-first job search platform that helps employers automate candidate sourcing, screening, and interviewing.

This site is currently used by over 10 million job seekers from all over the world, including those searching for employment in Ireland.

More than 20,000 different companies post job ads on GrabJobs, too, so there are tons of options for people looking for work in Ireland to choose from.

GrabJobs allows users to post to multiple job boards at once, for free. With just one click, you can publish ads on more than 20 different boards.”

When searching for a job, the most common thought is: How can I find a job that suits me the best? And the answer would be: Find the right job search site. A job search site’s primary goal is to gather all the job opportunities and make them available for the job seekers based on their location, experience, and preferences.

Here is the list of websites for 2023 based on our ranking:

What makes a job search website stand out?

While it’s a struggle, some organizations consistently attempt to go well beyond guaranteeing that their customers are taken care of in any event. The order in the list has changed to some extent compared to the beginning of this year.

We trust those higher up the list have invested more energy during this pandemic to guarantee their users can find their dream job without any hassle.

Although different job search websites make use of different algorithms to show more relevant job opportunities and follow different models to run their business, some of them will have an extra edge in helping the candidates to find their career, which includes, but not limited to, narrowing down the search results to match individual’s profile, offering the job search service completely free of cost, providing a user-friendly website and so on.

As the world is advancing, some job websites cater to additional services like CV writing, Interview Training and offering courses for updating the skills, which increases the chances of employment. You may find repeated job ads for the same role as you browse through multiple job search sites, but it’s always beneficial for you to use several sites so that you do not miss any job opportunities around you!

