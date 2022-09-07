Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, has announced it will expand its international presence by opening an office in London.

The firm’s London office will join its existing bases in San Francisco, Chicago, and Miami, all of which have seen significant growth.

As part of this expansion, Irina Hemmers will join Thoma Bravo as a partner to lead and grow the London office while also helping to strengthen the firm’s presence throughout Europe.

The London office will serve as the firm’s hub for the UK and Europe.

It will allow Thomas Bravo to expand its access to the region’s rich ecosystem of innovative and fast-growing software and technology firms.

Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo said: “Europe is a critical market for the growth of Thoma Bravo, and the launch of a London office represents a significant step forward in our ability to partner with some of the best software companies in the world as we continue to extend our investment strategy globally,”

“I am delighted to welcome Irina to the firm, and I am confident that her extensive investing and leadership experience will help accelerate our international presence.”

Hemmers will be joining from Inflexion Private Equity, where she served as Partner and Head of Technology and led the technology investment team.

Thoma Bravo, LP, is an American private equity and growth capital firm. The firm invests in high-growth, innovative companies in the software and technology industries. Using the firm’s extensive sector knowledge and proven strategic and operational capabilities



Source: Abladvisor

