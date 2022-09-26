The aim for the majority of people who go to college is to graduate and find a job pursuing their careers.

However, after graduating, Trina Thompson wasn’t successful in getting a job.

In 2009, She decided this was the fault of Monroe College in New York, where she studied, and decided to take legal action.

She wanted$70,000 and an extra $2,000 compensation for unnecessary “stress.”

A quote from the lawsuit said: “I am asking for a $70,000 reinbursement and $2,000 for the stress I have been going through looking for a full-time job on my own.”

The job search after graduating was her first attempt ever finding a job.

She spent all her college time unemployed and relying on her mother, Carol Thompson, to support her.

Thompson claimed in her lawsuit that Monroe’s Office of Career Advancement “hasn’t tried hard enough to help.”

Thompson tried to boast that she had a good attendance record and a 2.7 despite having numerous spelling errors in her lawsuit, such as “tutision” and “reimbursement.”

Funny enough, the media attention she got and her IT degree got her a job offer at theskichannel.com.

CEO of theskichannel.com, Steve Bellamy, told Forbes: “I don’t know if I think she’s cool or if I think she’s just a person taking advantage, but we’re willing to take a chance. She’s made a lot of noise. She seems hungry.”

A spokesman for Monroe College, Gary Axelback, said: “The lawsuit is completely without merit.”

She lost the case.

