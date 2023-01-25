The Washington Post has slashed 20 newsroom roles, joining a number of tech and media companies in cutting jobs.

Last month CEO Fred Ryan informed staff this move would start in early 2023.

The firm will also leave another 30 positions unfilled, which is a smaller number than expected.

The Post will also close its gaming division Launcher and a children’s section in the newspaper called KidsPost.

Executive editor Sally Buzbee said: “We are not planning further job eliminations at this time.”

She added that newsroom executives sought to prioritize removing open roles over cutting employees.

The Washington Post has also provided laid-off workers help in applying for current openings in the newsroom.

Despite the layoffs, the media organization’s total workforce will be the same or higher by the end of this year.

Mr. Ryan said the business will continue to employ new people in other positions.

The industry as a whole is going through a rough patch of layoffs.

CNN, Vox Media, Gannett, and other news companies have downsized their employees in recent months.

Firms that opt not to slash employees have made significant measures to cut costs.

Spotify said it was laying off hundreds of employees on Monday, January 23.

Google announced layoffs last week, following cuts from tech behemoths like Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Source: The Washington Post

