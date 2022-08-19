On occasions, we all like to go all out and spend a bit extra than we usually would eating out.

But there’s spending a bit extra, and then there are these three restaurants.

From Ibiza to China, here are the most expensive restaurants in the world.

Sublimotion: Ibiza, Spain

Sublimotion, based in Ibiza, is the most expensive restaurant in the world, costing an unreal $2,380 per person.

The restaurant offers a mammoth 20-course tasting menu.

At least you won’t leave feeling hungry.

The restaurant only opens between July and September and is owned by Paco Roncero, a two-star Michelin chef.

The extravagant cost, quite righty, does lead to an incredible dining experience.

You’ll be served by 25 professionals who will give you your 20-courses over three-hour eating marathon.

You’ll also get laser light-shows, projection mapping and virtual reality to further enhance the spectacle.

It’s all part of the restaurant’s drive to become the very best culinary experience on the planet.

Customers are also given an edible ticket, but you’ll have to resist eating it until you arrive.

You do not want to get turned away because you couldn’t resist tucking in.

Per Se: New York, United States

The second most expensive restaurant is Per Se in New York, which is considerably cheaper, but still $680 per person.

It opened its doors in 2004 and is owned by three Michelin star chef Thomas Kellers.

It is famous for its incredibly delicate presentation and amazing flavors.

Diners have the choice of three tasting menus, including a vegetarian option.

A nine-course menu focusing on French and American cuisine is the most popular choice.

The restaurant has just 19 tables, and has spectacular views across Central Park and Columbus Circle.

It has an unbelievable wine collection, with more than 2,000 bottles.

A Domaine Bonneau du Martray is $700, a krug of “Grande Cuvée,” Reims, Champagne is $3,900 and a 2013 Domaine Jean-François Coche-Dury is a mere $9,500.

Top prices are $18,000 for a 2018 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

Ultraviolet: Shanghai, China

Coming in at number three, China’s Ultraviolet is one of the most elite and pricey restaurants, costing $570 – $900 per person, not including drinks and taxes.

This restaurant is unique from the rest as it has just one table with a maximum of ten people.

You will be served between 10 and 20 courses, with each course emphasizing different ingredients and delivered in the most creative ways.

The restaurant will serve you dinner with an all-around experience; it’s not just about the food; it’s about trying to please all the human senses.

For example, they will play audio and visual effects in the background while you’re eating.

