Working from home started to become more prominent when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

This meant millions of people had to learn how to use platforms like Zoom, and let’s just say it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

While the internet allows people to continue work and school online thanks to apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, it also gives many chances for surprises.

Although the pandemic is over, according to CNBC, 25 percent of people in the US are now working remotely.

From microphone mishaps to children video-bombing in the background, these are some of the best work-from-home “fails.”

The awkward goodbye

When a meeting is over, always remember to sign off after.

Poor Donny forgot to do this and was caught scratching his bum with no pants.

Even his co-workers tried to get his attention, but he was utterly oblivious.

CE-pOtato

A girl Tweeted about how her boss accidentally turned on the potato filter and didn’t know how to get it off.

Lizet Ocampo, the potato, made a laugh out of it and said: “I yam a potato boss.”

Bathroom disaster

We are humans, so we all need to go to the toilet.

However, unluckily for Jennifer, she forgot to turn the video off when she took her laptop into the bathroom.

The video can be found here.

Cat makes an appearance

It’s not easy to talk about serious matters when your cat decides to put his tail In the frame.

John Nicolson of the UK Parliament was presenting a broadcast, and his cat Rocco’s tail appeared out of nowhere.

Everyone laughed at this Zoom call gone wrong.

Reporter’s dad flashes

A reporter for Suncoast News Network, Jessica Lang, was humiliated when her dad walked onto the screen with his beer belly in view.

A lawyer uses a cat filter

This is undoubtedly one of the most famous Zoom fails when Rod Ponton, a County Attorney, accidentally used a cat filter during an online court case.

He had no idea how to turn the cat’s head off and you can hear the embarrassment in his voice as he speaks to a no doubt increasingly irritated judge.



