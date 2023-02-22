The Original Factory Shop has promised to interview retail workers at Wilko and New Look who face redundancy or have recently been laid off.

The discount retailer will also interview staff at Argos, B&Q, M&Co, Paperchase, and TK Maxx, who face the axe in the coming weeks.

The Original Factory Shop currently has more than 80 open positions across its 185 locations and asks retail employees to contact it through its recruitment website or by email.

Charlie Cuthbert from The Original Factory Shop said: “This pledge will hopefully mean more people remain employed while at the same time bringing their retail expertise and fantastic transferable skills to The Original Factory Shop.

“As a fellow retailer, we have over 80 vacancies available including roles for sales colleagues, supervisors and management roles and want to step in to help.”

For the first time since Covid-19, the retailer turned a profit in September.

It turned a profit before taxes for the first time since 2019 as sales increased by more than £30 million.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £6.6 million for the fiscal year ending March 27, 2022, up from a restated loss of £2.9 million in the previous year.

It also reported a £124.4 million revenue increase from £92 million in 2021.

Source: Retail Gazette

