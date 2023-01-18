Netflix is searching for a new flight attendant to join its “dream crew” and it is willing to pay as much as $385,000 for the right person.

The streaming company is looking for a primary flight attendant for one of its super-midsize private jets.

The role would be based in San Jose, California, near the company’s Los Gatos headquarters.

The job description says the new attendant will be responsible for maintaining the stockroom in addition to performing pre-flight cabin inspections and conducting safety briefings.

As needed, the flight attendant will be required to work flights on a Gulfstream G550 jet.

Candidates must “demonstrate a professional representation of Netflix Aviation at all times while performing the duties of the position,” according to the streamer, and applicants must embrace Netflix’s culture and be able “to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation.”

Candidates must be able to help Netflix Aviation provide “confidential air transportation” and work with “discretion,” according to the company.

Netflix has not provided a specific salary range for the position, but the overall market range for similar positions is between $60,000 and $385,000.

The final compensation amount will be determined by “a wide range of compensation factors” including skills and experience, the company says.

The role demands “flexibility to work a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel, often requiring weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods,” as well as an ability to lift and carry up to 30 pounds at a time.

The studio behind “Stranger Things” has 30 offices around the globe, as well as locations in Madrid, Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City and London.

Source: CNBC

