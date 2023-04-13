As the workforce continues to evolve, job seekers and employers alike are searching Google for the latest information on employment trends and practices.

In 2023, the employment landscape was shaped by a variety of factors, including advancements in HR technology, shifting workplace expectations, and changes to the economy.

Here are the most searched for terms in Google around employment in 2023 so far.

Employee Mental Health is now talked about a lot more openly and it is now easier to talk about to someone with employers and employees alike recognising the importance of mental health in the workplace.

As a result, job seekers and employers searched for information on how to promote and maintain good mental health in the workplace, including tips on work-life balance, stress management, and mental health resources.

Future of Work Trends The future of work was a major topic of discussion in 2023 so far, as new technologies and changing demographics continued to shape the employment landscape.

Job seekers and employers searched for information on the latest trends, including remote work, artificial intelligence, and workforce diversity.

HR Technology Advancements in HR technology continued to impact the employment landscape in 2023, with job seekers and employers searching for information on the latest HR tools and software.

This included information on how to use technology to streamline recruitment, onboarding, and employee management processes.

Economic Outlook – The economy was a major factor in the employment landscape in 2023, with job seekers and employers searching for information on the latest economic trends and forecasts.

This included searches for information on employment rates, GDP growth, and inflation.

In-Demand Talent – As the job market continued to evolve, job seekers and employers searched for information on in-demand skills and job titles.

This included searches for information on emerging industries, specialized skills, and high-growth careers.

Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Diversity and inclusion were important topics in the employment landscape in 2023, with job seekers and employers searching for information on how to create and maintain inclusive workplaces.

This included searches for information on best practices for hiring and retaining diverse talent, as well as strategies for creating an inclusive workplace culture.

Recruitment Strategies – With the competition for talent at an all-time high, job seekers and employers searched for information on the latest recruitment strategies.

This included searches for information on social media recruiting, employer branding, and employee referral programs.

Job Market Outlook Job seekers in 2023 were keenly interested in the state of the job market, with searches for information on job availability, salary trends, and industry-specific job prospects.

Employers also searched for information on the latest job market trends, including the availability of skilled labour and the impact of automation on the workforce.

Workforce Training and Development As the job market continued to evolve, job seekers and employers recognized the importance of ongoing training and development.

This included searches for information on professional development opportunities, leadership training, and upskilling programs.

The searches clearly show the employment landscape in 2023 was shaped by a variety of factors, including technology, the economy, and changing workforce demographics.

As a result, job seekers and employers alike searched for information on a range of topics, from the latest HR technology to workforce diversity and in-demand talent.

