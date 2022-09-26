The job market continues to expand and change yearly, yet the same jobs, such as office jobs or working on farms, have changed massively over the last 100 years.

The main reason why it’s changed so much is due to technological advancement. We can grow crops a lot easier now and transport all the goods we need faster than we could a century ago.

The jobs on this list will show how different life was in the 1920s and how some industries which may struggling now were some of the strongest back then.

Agents, Canvassers, and Collectors

Agents, canvassers, and collectors aren’t typical roles anymore.

Back in the 1920s, 175,772 were employed for these roles, but due to most things being done online now, there’s not much need for a debt collector to go to people’s doors and collect it – it only happens in rare cases.

Commercial travelers

Commercial travelers, also known as travelling sales reps, are still around but not on the scale it was in the 1920s.

Back then, 179,320 people were employed for this role.

Goods can be bought in stores and online very easily nowadays, and if a new product comes out, it can reach a large audience via TV or online adverts.

Lumberman, raftsmen, and woodchoppers

The demand for items such as paper and lumber is as high as in the 1920s.

However, we have discovered high-tech equipment that makes these jobs much more manageable.

In the 1920s, men would be doing a lot of labor and days of hard work to get a tree down. So although the industry is still in high demand, it’s certainly not done the same. In 1920 205,315 were employed for these roles.

Electricians

Without a doubt, this job is in high demand, and we wouldn’t survive without electricians.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2018, there were 715,400 electrician jobs, more than three times the amount in 1920 (212,964).

This role has work always available.

Again, technological advancement may have changed how some things are done and what we need electricians for, but people are rightly cautiuious of DIY in this particular area.

Waiters

The BLS says that in 2019 there were 2,634,600 waiters and waitresses employed compared to just 228,985 in 1920.

Eating out in America is very popular, which means more waiters and waitresses.

In the 1920s, few people had the money to eat out; Only wealthy people could.

