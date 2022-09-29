An “immaculately clean person” suffered “emotional distress” after only getting one napkin with his McDonald’s meal.

The incident led to a $1.5 million lawsuit where Webster Lucas claimed he was left “unable to work” due to the incident.

Lucas was eating in the branch in Pacoima, California, in January 2014.

He claimed he was given one serviette when he ordered a Quarter Pounder Deluxe.

When he asked for more, he said the manager refused to give him any.

Lucas, who is African American, said the Mexican American manager was racist towards him, claiming he said something which sounded like “you people.”

He said he had suffered “undue mental anguish” due to the row and launched a $1.5 million lawsuit.

In an interview with Huffington Post, he said: “I am an immaculately clean person.

“I saw food particles on the table and wanted to clean them up. I told the manager and he said, ‘You have napkins in the bag.’ I said, ‘You gave me one.

“Do you want me to wipe my hands on my shirt?'”

According to the suit, the manager “developed a nasty attitude” and mumbled a few words to Lucas.

Lucas then started arguing with the manager over his attitude.

The suit said: “I should have went to eat at the Jack In The Box, because I didn’t come here to argue over napkins.

“I came here to eat.”

Lucas then claimed the manager “began using curse words and yelling across the aisle.”

He asked the store manager, “Is it because I’m black?”

Lucas said Arciga responded with a sentence that began, “You people.”

Upon hearing that phrase, Lucas snapped, “You people? You people? Who are you referring to? Black people?”

Lucas’ friend, Victor Jordan, told The Huffington Post the manager was “aggressively disrespectful,” and he describes McDonald’s as “crazy, crowded” at the time.

McDonald’s allegedly offered Lucas free burgers, but he pursued the lawsuit instead.

In court, McDonald’s claimed staff “made every effort to ‘soothe the situation over in favor of their store manager'”

Lawyers said the general manager had apologized to Lucas over his “unsatisfactory visit” and thanked him for his feedback.

Lucas responded by saying: “I am unable to work because of the undue mental anguish and the intentional infliction of emotional distress caused by your employee… who played around when asked for the proper spelling of his last name…that I still don’t have. Take care.”

In a statement, McDonald’s director of U.S. media relations, Lisa McComb, said: “We understand this customer was disappointed with his visit. We have made every effort to make it right for him.

It was later revealed Lucas had a history of legal cases against fast food outlets.

Court documents revealed two previous lawsuits against Jack-In-The-Box – he did not receive a payout.

He had also bought cases against and Walmart and Denny’s, as well as others.

Most of his claims were dismissed.

NBC4 legal analyst Royal Oakes called Lucas a vexatious litigant.

He said: “He is just one of those people who files frivolous lawsuits.

“They go out and consume the time and resources of the courts.”

What happened?

Lucas was officially deemed to be a vexatious litigant later in 2014, and the case was thrown out as a result.

