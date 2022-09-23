Living in a democratic country with an excellent judicial system means the courts can be used to reach justice and set wrongs right.

But there are some disadvantages.

People will go to court about stupid and silly things, and here are three examples that certainly top the list.

Anheuser-Busch was sued because it didn’t create a world of beaches, babes, and booze

When we see a commercial from a beer company, to make it stand out, they portray the fantasy most men have of beaches, babes, and booze.

However, in 1991 Richard Overton took the commercial literally and sued Anheuser-Busch for $10,000 for false advertising that apparently caused him emotional grief, financial loss, and mental injury.

Overton said the company’s ads: “turned out to be “untrue.”

The case was very quickly disregarded.

That didn’t stop him.

In 2007 he had an interview with the Kalamazoo Gazette where he made it clear how offended he was that people referred to him as “a sexually frustrated guy who drinks Bud Light so he can find pretty girls.”

He claimed he went for the lawsuit mainly because the dog in Bud Light commercials charmed his young kids.

Overton said: “I looked at them, and I thought, this isn’t right. Here are my kids being drawn to part of the culture of alcohol because of this advertising. That’s when I figured something needed to be done.”

The man who sued himself, but asked the state to pay

Robert Lee Brock was an inmate in a Virginia jail who sued himself in 1995.

A seven-page lawsuit said his crimes meant he was “violating my religious beliefs, I want to pay myself $5 million, but I ask the state to pay it since I can’t work.”

Brock claimed that when he “partook of alcoholic beverages,” he went against his religious rights to the point that he got too drunk and broke the law.

In the seven-page lawsuit, he wrote: “When I get out I’d pay it back.”

As you can guess, they didn’t proceed with this case.

Jackass imposter?

Robert Craft legally changed his name to Jack Ass to raise awareness about drunk driving.

When MTV’s TV series Jackass came out three years later, Mr. Ass sued Viacom for $10 million for plagiarism and mudslinging.

He believed that the show damaged his good name.

The show’s stars weren’t worried one bit.

Johnny Knoxville said: “I can’t wait to get served the papers. What could be more American than just suing the living sh*t out of someone for no reason at all?”

The case was dismissed.

