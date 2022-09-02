It’s important to think big in life.

The likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates would not have risen to where they are now without reaching for the stars.

And if you’ve got a grievance, it’s often admirable to pursue that for all it’s worth.

No one can accuse Dalton Chiscolm of not thinking big.

Frustrated by what he perceived as poor customer service by the Bank of America, Chiscolm launched a lawsuit in 2009.

He believed some of his checks weren’t deposited correctly, which led to him deciding the correct amount he should be paid should be $1,784 billion trillion.

That’s right $1,784, billion trillion.

Not only was this more money than the bank had, but it was also more money than existed in the world.

Not satisfied with this paltry amount, court papers showed Chiscolm felt he needed an additional $200,164,000.

U.S. District Judge Denny Chin oversaw the case.

He had previously overseen the case of Bernie Madhoff, who was jailed for 150 years for overseeing an enormous Ponzi scam.

He called the suit “incomprehensible” and was quoted by Reuters as saying: “He seems to be complaining that he placed a series of calls to the bank in New York and received inconsistent information from a ‘Spanish womn.’

“He apparently alleges that checks have been rejected because of incomplete routing numbers.”

The judge gave Chiscolm until October of that year to provide more evidence for his outlandish claim.

Happily for the global economy, no laws were found to be broken, and the case was thrown out.

