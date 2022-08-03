Executive compensation reached a record-breaking level last year with a number of CEOs receiving over $100 million in pay.
According to a survey carried out by consulting firm Equilar, out of 200 CEOs, the average amount they were earning from running successful companies, was $330 million.
From 2020 to 2021, average compensation for CEOs went up by 27 percent, from $25.3 million to $32.1 million.
Here are the highest-paid CEOs:
Jeff Green
Green is the CEO of a digital marketing firm, The Trade Desk.
He is at the top of the list earning an astounding $834,959,367 in compensation in 2021.
Zig Serafin
Serafin is CEO of Qualtrics; an experience management software company.
Last year made $540,513,050.
Peter M. Kern
Kern is CEO of Expedia, an online travel company.
He bought in a respectable $296,247,749 last year.
Ariel Emanuel
Emanuel is CEO of Endeavor; a talent and media agency holdings corporation.
He made $294,949,638.
Sue Nabi
Nabi is the CEO of a beauty company, Coty.
She earned $283,791,455 last year and is the only woman in the top 20 highest-earning CEOs.
David Zaslav
Zaslav is CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.
He brought in $246,573,481 in compensation.
David Baszucki
Baszucki is CEO of the popular online gaming platform Roblox.
He got $232,786,391 in compensation in 2021.
Andrew Jassy
Jassy is the CEO of Amazon.
He made $212,701,169 after taking over from from Jeff Bezos.
