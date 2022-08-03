Executive compensation reached a record-breaking level last year with a number of CEOs receiving over $100 million in pay.

According to a survey carried out by consulting firm Equilar, out of 200 CEOs, the average amount they were earning from running successful companies, was $330 million.

From 2020 to 2021, average compensation for CEOs went up by 27 percent, from $25.3 million to $32.1 million.

Here are the highest-paid CEOs:

Jeff Green

Green is the CEO of a digital marketing firm, The Trade Desk.

He is at the top of the list earning an astounding $834,959,367 in compensation in 2021.

Zig Serafin

Serafin is CEO of Qualtrics; an experience management software company.

Last year made $540,513,050.

Peter M. Kern

Kern is CEO of Expedia, an online travel company.

He bought in a respectable $296,247,749 last year.

Ariel Emanuel

Emanuel is CEO of Endeavor; a talent and media agency holdings corporation.

He made $294,949,638.

Sue Nabi

Nabi is the CEO of a beauty company, Coty.

She earned $283,791,455 last year and is the only woman in the top 20 highest-earning CEOs.

David Zaslav

Zaslav is CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

He brought in $246,573,481 in compensation.

David Baszucki

Baszucki is CEO of the popular online gaming platform Roblox.

He got $232,786,391 in compensation in 2021.

Andrew Jassy

Jassy is the CEO of Amazon.

He made $212,701,169 after taking over from from Jeff Bezos.



