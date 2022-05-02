As people are returning to the office they may be more inclined to a fast food treat for lunch.

However, calories add up and it’s not a good idea to head to the likes of McDonald’s and Wendy’s on a daily basis.

So here’s a list of the most calorific items on these famous restaurants’ menus.

Burger King

Burger King’s Stackers – (Image: Burger King)

Burger King has its share of high-calorie sandwiches, but this one is by far the highest calorie item:

Triple Stacker King — 1,370 calories.

It includes three quarter-pound beef patties, bacon, cheese, and special sauce on a sesame seed bun.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s double quarter pounder with cheese

This most calorific item is the classic double quarter pounder with Cheese.

It has a total of 780 calories.

If you add a large Coke (290 calories) and a large fries (510) you’re looking at a meal that will set you back almost 1,600 calories.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s S’Awesome Bacon Classic (Image: Wendy’s)

There seems to be a theme here…

If you add more patties to your burger, it sends the calorie count past four digits.

Wendy’s highest calorie menu item is the S’Awesome Bacon Classic which has a total of 1,170 calories.

Arby’s

The Arby’s Triplke Decker Club (Image: Arby’s)

The most calorific menu item is a triple decker club.

It has a total of 1,030 calories.

All of the ingredients are great — turkey, bacon, ham, roast beef, two types of cheese, lettuce and mayonnaise between two slice of honey wheat bread.

However, your body’s metabolism is going to be challenged.

KFC

Fried chicken is quite calorific – but add waffles and you’re looking at something so much worse! (Image: KFC)

Who doesn’t love a KFC?

But if you have it often you should really watch the calories.

The item with the highest calorie count is the chicken and waffles sandwich with 1,100 calories.

Pour some syrup on this bad boy and it boosts the calorie count by 80 calories.

