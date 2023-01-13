Elon Musk is used to high achievement, but the Tesla billionaire and Twitter owner now has a world record he almost certainly doesn’t want.

Musk, who started 2022 as the world’s richest person, has now entered the Guinness Book of Records.

His record? The largest loss of personal fortune in history.

READ MORE: ELON MUSK’S OBSESSION WITH TWITTER TOOK A TOLL ON TESLA SHARES

The Guardian reports Guinness World Records has made an entry for Musk as the person who has the largest loss of personal fortune in history.

The tech billionaire has lost around $182 billion since November 2021.

This is more than the GDPs of Iceland, Bulgaria, Croatia and Uruguay.

Some reports say his loss could be as much as $200 billion.

The global records database, citing figures obtained from Forbes, said: “Musk’s net worth dropped from a peak of $320bn in 2021 to $138bn as of January 2023, largely due to the poor performance of Tesla’s stock.”

The report notes it’s “almost impossible to ascertain” the exact total Musk has lost.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

But it said his losses “far surpass” the previous record, that of Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000, whose loss of $58.6 billion is a pittance compared to Musk’s loss.

Musk was toppled from his perch as the world’s richest person by Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of the French luxury goods company LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton.

Forbes estimated Arnault’s net worth at $203.7 billion and Musk’s as $146.5 billion.

The majority of Musk’s fortune is in Tesla stock, which fell by 65 percent in 2022, the Guiness World Records report said.

He saw the biggest drop in his wealth after his controversial £44 billion purchase of Twitter, which was marred by the threat of lawsuits and huge job cuts almost as soon as he walked through the door.

Follow us on YouTube,Twitter,LinkedIn, and Facebook