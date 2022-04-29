eXp Realty is a cloud-based real estate brokerage that provides brokers and realtors with training, tools, and support.

The company was founded in 2009 and its current CEO is Jason Gesing.

Since its inception 13 years ago, eXp Realty has now got 20,098 employees.

It has more than 72,000 agents worldwide with its headquarters based in Bellingham, WA.

Glassdoor put the company in fourth place in its 2022 listing of the best places to work in the US.

Why is it named one of the best places to work?

Employee reviews

Exp is a company that truly cares about its employees, they actually put the staff first 100 percent of the time. We have amazing benefits, opportunities to promote, raises throughout the year, and it is just down right fun. Best Job I’ve ever had. It’s not just a job, its a career. I’ll retire from eXp. Current Employee, less than 1 year

A great culture where the door is open to pop in and see Global CEO who always has time to stop and chat.Current Employee, more than 1 year Current Employee, more than 1 year

Autonomy, growth, opportunity, equity, freedom to work however you feel is right Current Employee, more than 1 year

Ability to work independently but have a worldwide “team” at your disposal, on-demand training, the leader in technology. Current Employee, more than 3 years



