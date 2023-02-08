The Best 24 Hours in Paris: Create Lasting Memories with the Perfect Day

Perhaps you and your partner were supposed to fly out of Paris after spending a bit of time somewhere outside the big city.

However, your flight’s been delayed and you won’t be able to get on another flight until tomorrow at the earliest.

You book the flight as soon as you can, for tomorrow in the late morning. But now what, you aren’t just going to sit around the airport for a full 24 hours until your next flight. Especially not while you’re in one of the most romantic and beautiful cities in the world. That would be an absolute shame.

Instead, make use of bag storage in Paris, and go spend a day and an evening out in one of the most romantic cities on the planet. You might not be able to see all of Paris or experience everything the city has to offer in a mere 24 hours, but you’ll make some life long memories that will be much more enjoyable than sitting around in an airport.

If you’ve only got 24 hours in Paris, here are some suggestions on how to spend your time.

The Eiffel Tower

Okay, this had to be on your mind already, but it’s worth saying just in case it wasn’t, and even if it was.

The Eiffel tower is one of the most iconic pieces of architecture on the planet. Even people with no concept of architecture whatsoever can identify the Eiffel tower and tell you it’s in Paris, France.

The Eiffel tower is an iconic piece of architecture in the city, and is a major tourist attraction. That being said, not everyone is still as impressed with the Eiffel tower as tourists are. Many locals find the Eiffel tower, at this point, to be a bit of an eye-sore and something of a contrast to the otherwise sort of modest and artistic approach toward architecture in the city.

While many people still find the Eiffel tower to be a magnificent piece of architecture, you’ll have to form your own opinion on the matter, and the best way to do that is to go see it in person. Especially if you’re already in Paris for a day anyway.

A Seine Boat Cruise

If you’re in Paris between late March and November, you should heavily consider taking a cruise along the Seine river. These cruises are only about an hour, but you’ll be taken through some of the most magnificent city sights Paris has to offer all by water. Not only that, but you’ll also be regaled with the historical context behind many of the parisian monuments that these cruises will take you past. If you’re interested in the history behind the city of Paris, a riverboat cruise along the Seine will give you the exact experience you’re looking for. All while treating you to some wonderful views of the city at the same time. If you’re in Paris between November and March, on the other hand, you could simply walk along the river and enjoy any of the wonderful cafes that line the street.

You can never go wrong with coffee and bread when you’re in Paris.

A Walk Around “Beaubourg”

Speaking of walking, there’s a vibrant neighborhood around the Centre Georges Pompidou that locals refer to as “Beaubourg.” This is a very interesting part of Paris, as it’s a neighborhood that strives to be more modern. Rather than relying on the history of Paris and everything that the city has been through over the centuries, Beaubourg is a contemporary neighborhood, with a very unique energy and atmosphere that will especially resonate with a younger demographic.

Exploring the lobby of the Centre Georges Pompidou is something of a must when strolling through this neighborhood, and if you have the time, it’s nothing short of a special treat to go up to the rooftop. Here, you’ll have a wonderful view of the city, and really be able to take in how special of a place Paris is.

Dining in the Marais District

To end your evening in Paris, take a trip back through time, so to speak, and try to dine in the Marais district. This is a piece of Paris that is in stark contrast with the Beaubourg, as it works to preserve the old-world feeling of Paris with narrow streets and medieval decor. Treat yourself to some delicious food, in any one of the many restaurants in the Marais district.

After your meal, it’s customary to take a stroll down the narrow streets and find a pub to enjoy an after-dinner drink or two. Though this area can be quite crowded on weekends.

A Romantic Evening

Finally, and especially if you’re with your partner, end your night before your flight out of Paris with a romantic evening in one of the many wonderful hotels that are available throughout the city.

Find something close to the airport for convenience if you want, but don’t forget to enjoy a romantic evening in one of the most romantic cities in the world. Even 24 hours in Paris can be complete magic.

