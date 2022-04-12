With fewer teachers available in the United States, many school districts are now looking for accredited teachers from other countries.

One of these school districts is Beeville ISD in Texas. On a recent recruiting initiative, the district collaborated with the Region 2 Education Service Center and the Mexican government. Beeville ISD succeeded to find two teachers from the Mexican state of Tlaxcala to add to its staff.

Darryl Cobb, the director of human resources and talent management for Beeville ISD said: “We were very fortunate to find two teachers.

“One for high school Spanish or foreign language and one as a math interventionist. We had the opportunity to interview 13 candidates. Of the 13 that we interviewed, there were two that were of a high caliber. They were offered positions and they accepted those positions.”

READ MORE: PARENTS AND EDUCATORS IN NEWTOWN CALL FOR MORE FUNDING TO AVOID SCHOOL JOB CUTS

The teachers will be paid a regular salary of $49,200 plus a $5,000 sign-on bonus, though their pay may increase if a new pay scale is established for 2022-2023.

Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning stated that the salary would not fall below $49,200. Before receiving their full salary and signing bonus, the candidates must commit to a two-year teaching commitment.

Fanning collaborated with Esperanza Zendejas, the region 2 executive directors, to participate in the recruitment trip. Zendejas spearheaded this initiative.

Region 2 will not only sponsor the visas but will also cover food and a portion of the lodging costs.

Bee ISD contributed approximately $4,000 of its own funds to this trip. Cobb stated that he has high expectations for the new teachers due to their own ambitions.

Cobb said “They desire to be U.S. citizens. They really want to be a part of the educational system here in the United States.”

Source: Beevilee

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.