Tesco store employees did not receive a Christmas bonus but were given a box of Quality Street chocolates, for the second year in a row.

In 2020, the grocer paid its employees a 10 percent Christmas bonus, and in previous years, gave staff a shopping voucher.

However, this year employees received a plastic tub of chocolates worth £5.

Instead of offering vouchers or cash bonuses, Tesco doubled the staff discount to 20 percent on certain days leading up to Christmas.

Despite his store earning more than £10 million in December, one employee claimed that he had received only Quality Street for the second year in a row.

Tesco promised to spend £200 million starting in July of this year to raise the minimum wage it pays shopfloor employees to £10.10.

In October, it increased the wage once again to a minimum of £10.30, bringing the whole pay increase for the previous year to 8 percent.

During the busiest shopping months in the UK, shopfloor employees received bonuses in April, May, and June 2020.

They also received bonuses in December 2020 to “recognise their excellent performance during the high Christmas sales period.”

In June 2021, Tesco rewarded a two percent “recognition bonus” and compensated another – worth 1.25 percent of pay – in May last year.

Tesco said: “We have never given a regular cash bonus at Christmas and it is wrong to suggest that we have replaced one with chocolates.

“To help colleagues with their Christmas shopping this year, we doubled our colleague discount to 20 percent in the run-up to Christmas – one of many benefits available to our colleagues, on top of the near 8 percent increase in base pay we invested over last year.”

Source: Retail Gazette

