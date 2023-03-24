Tesco has smashed its Whoosh speedy delivery service deployment target by 25 percent, which means home delivery is now available from 1,000 Express stores.

The supermarket giant started the online service in May 2021, and it is now accessible at half of Tesco’s Express convenience stores across the UK, serving 55 percent of UK households.

Tesco declared a goal of offering Whoosh in 800 of its stores by the end of February 2023, which it has exceeded comfortably.

The goal has been exceeded by 200 outlets, with the equivalent of a new Whoosh store opening every 11 hours since March 2022.

When the Hammersmith Olympia Express shop in London opened recently, it became the 1,000th Tesco Express to offer same-day grocery delivery to the door.

Whoosh allows clients to purchase food or snacks in as little as 30 minutes from a chosen list of 2,500 to 4,500 essential products, with delivery set at £2.99 for orders of £15 or more.

Customers who want a quick and easy meal deal or last-minute purchases prefer the immediacy of the service and the convenience of home delivery.

Tesco has also considered how to improve the consumer experience further, with additional smartphone features such as 15-minute delivery window predictions and live tracking of the rider on a map.

Head of Whoosh, Greg Bertrand said: “Our Whoosh service is rolling out at a rapid pace, opening in two Express stores a day on average this year. We’ve beaten our own target and we are seeing growing evidence that customers love the quality, speed and convenience of the service.

“We are getting faster, and our availability is at a consistently high level. Whether it is a missing ingredient as you start to prepare a meal or ordering a Finest meal deal to eat that night, Whoosh can quickly come to the rescue.”

Source: Retail Gazette

