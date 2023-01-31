Tesco has announced plans to close all its remaining food counters as part of a raft of changes that will affect over 2,000 jobs.

The supermarket giant has already installed a new management structure in approximately 350 of its smaller superstores and will now make more changes to all of its larger superstores and Extra locations.

Tesco will create 1,800 new shift leader positions while reducing the number of lead and team manager positions, which are currently around 1,750.

The company says another 350 job losses are expected from localised changes and the closure of a centre in Milton Keynes.

It said: “We are supporting colleagues impacted by these changes, who will have the option of moving into shift leader vacancies with financial support or taking redundancy.”

From Sunday, February 26, the grocer will close all counters and hot delis, with the spaces repurposed to better reflect our customers’ needs.

Tesco said it has seen “a significant decrease in demand for our counters over the last few years and said its customers no longer say they are a significant reason for them to shop with the supermarket.

The majority of stores no longer operate any counters.

Tesco said all affected colleagues will be offered alternatives roles in-store.

A statement said: “where we can work with a third party to offer a counter experience in-store, we will continue to do so.”

Tesco will also close a small number of other localised changes across the business, including the closure of eight pharmacies,

It is also removing a small number of roles in different functions of the Head Office and closing the Tesco Maintenance National Operating Centre (NOC) in Milton Keynes.

Tesco said: “Our priority is to support colleagues impacted by these changes and we will enter a consultation process with USDAW on these proposals.”

“We currently have around 2,000 vacancies across our business, in addition to the more than 1,800 new Shift Leader roles we will be introducing to stores.”

Tesco UK and ROI chief executive Jason Tarry said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most.

