Tesco’s CEO has raised fears over thousands of staff who are not receiving training due to “inflexible” rules over the government’s Apprenticeship Levy fund.

Ken Murphy has urged the government to make quick changes to the scheme.

He says the strict regulations have caused the grocery store to offer fewer apprenticeships than it did before the introduction of the levy.

He criticised the “inflexible” fund for “disadvantage[ing] entry-level apprenticeships over those who are currently in management positions.”

Employers gave the Treasury more than £600 million in the previous year, which is money that might have supported more than 60,000 apprenticeships.

Mr. Murphy said just 14 percent of Tesco’s £100 million investment into the fund.

He said the government “needs to fix this levy and prioritise entry-level apprenticeships” which “improve skills and typically raise pay by 20 percent within four years”.

The week-long National Apprenticeship Week, which just finished, honours the accomplishments of apprentices.

Since the apprenticeship levy’s inception in 2017, Tesco has paid more than £100 million into it, but it has only been able to utilise 14 percent of it.

Source: Retail Gazette

